Sheffield Sharks lack bite because of teething problems

Atiba Lyons addresses his Sheffield Sharks team. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Sharks have started with four defeats in their first seven games and close out the group stage of the season-opening BBL Cup at home to Glasgow Rocks at Ponds Forge on Sunday (4pm).

As is customary with imports on one-year contracts, Sharks lost players like Antwon Lillard and Nick Lewis over the summer.

While they retained players of the calibre of Kipper Nichols and Jordan Ratinho, they also brought in the likes of Jonathan Williams who has been an instant success.

But it has not all been plain sailing, as the results suggest.

“It’s teething, players understanding my philosophies and how we want to play and then belnding that with chemsitry,” explained Lyons. “It’s come along quite a bit from the first game to the last game, there have been improvements.

“Right now we’re trying to iron out the kinks of closing games out. The Manchester game, we made some poor decisions on the defensive end which really hurt us, but in the Newcastle game we played a little smarter.

“It’s the consistency that’s not there.”

On the turnover of players, Lyons added: “That’s just the nature of it.

“Talented players want to try their hand out in Europe. Sometimes we want to wait for them, but then other times there are guys that come available and we have to move.

“I like the team we’ve put together. Last year we had some issues gelling and teething and then hit our stride.

“I think we’ve got as good a team this season, if not better, to build on that.”

Sharks have only won once in three games on their home court, something Lyons wants addressing quickly.

“We’re doing everything the right way, when we get on our home court we’ve just to play a little more relaxed and move the ball well.