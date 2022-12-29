Sheffield Sharks look to arrest four-game slide against Cheshire Phoenix

A four-game losing skid has seen Sheffield Sharks sink from a place in the top three to one where they are nervously looking over their shoulders.

In what has been a season of dramatic runs, Atiba Lyons’ side are currently in the midst of their second 0-4 (four straight defeats) sequence of the campaign.

That is exactly how they started the season back in September, and they responded positively, winning seven of their next nine games to climb above .500 for the first time in the campaign and up to third in the BBL Championship standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No sooner had they done that, however, that it precipitated this four-game losing run.

Needs a win - Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons.(Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has left a team that finish second in the regular-season table last season, seventh this time around, with only the top eight qualifying for the play-offs. Newcastle Eagles are four wins behind them in ninth but have four games in hand as the season enters its second half.