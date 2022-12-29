Sheffield Sharks look to arrest four-game slide against Cheshire Phoenix

In what has been a season of dramatic runs, Atiba Lyons’ side are currently in the midst of their second 0-4 (four straight defeats) sequence of the campaign.
That is exactly how they started the season back in September, and they responded positively, winning seven of their next nine games to climb above .500 for the first time in the campaign and up to third in the BBL Championship standings.
No sooner had they done that, however, that it precipitated this four-game losing run.
It has left a team that finish second in the regular-season table last season, seventh this time around, with only the top eight qualifying for the play-offs. Newcastle Eagles are four wins behind them in ninth but have four games in hand as the season enters its second half.
It all heightens the importance of tonight’s game with sixth-placed Cheshire Phoenix at Ponds Forge (7.30pm).