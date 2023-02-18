Sheffield Sharks looking to slow Manchester Giants down in BBL play-off race

Controlling the tempo and bringing Manchester Giants down to their speed is the challenge for Sheffield Sharks when they cross the Pennines tomorrow.

Sharks, looking to break a sequence of nine defeats in 10 league games, already trail the up-tempo Giants 2-0 in the BBL Championship head-to-head this season. To change that statistic it’s all about the pace of the game, believes Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons.

"We’ve got to control the tempo and not play at their pace," said Lyons, whose team lost in double overtime in their first meeting with the Giants back in September .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a great game over there and just fell short earlier in the season, and then the last time we played them we didn’t perform as well as we possibly could have, but they did.

Sheffield Sharks beat Leicester Riders last time out but can they slow down Manchester Giants (Picture: Adam Bates)

"They have a lot of guys who like to play fast, get a shot out in that first five seconds, but me as a coach I prefer not to play that way so it’s two contrasting styles, both of which have their pros and cons.

"One is going to prevail, hopefully it’s our defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Manchester are such a high-scoring team it’s going to be a tough night."

Despite the downturn in form in the league which has left them clinging to the eighth and final play-off place with Newcastle Eagles closing in, Sharks have given their season a shot in the arm by reaching the semi-finals of the BBL Trophy.

Victory last time out by a single point against defending champions Leicester Riders has set up a semi-final with Cheshire Phoenix, now set for Sunday, March 5, (5.30pm tip-off).

Lyons said: "While advancing in the Trophy is great, we want to stay alive in the play-off race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad