Sheffield Sharks lurking with intent after taking a bite out of Leicester Riders

Sheffield Sharks, backed by a strong defensive performance, earned a sixth successive win and a second in a week over one of British basketball’s heavy hitters.

Having stunned big-spending London Lions at the Copper Box Arena last weekend, Sharks took down Leicester Riders at Ponds Forge on Friday night, Atiba Lyons’ side winning 72-64.

After a mid-season wobble that saw them lose nine of 10 games in the BBL Championship, putting in jeopardy their proud record of making the play-offs in 26 successive seasons, Sharks now lurk with menace and intent, these last two victories showing they have the capability of taking a bite out of anyone’s title ambitions.

This victory was built on their defence, which restricted the usually free-scoring Riders offence to just 64 points and in the third quarter in particular only eight points in 10 minutes, just two of which came in open play with six points coming from the free throw line.

Slam dunk: Jalon Pipkins trams home a two-pointer for the Sheffield Sharks against Leicester Riders (Picture: Adam Bates)

To exemplify the team ethic their scoring was equally spread out, with five players hitting double figures and no one scoring more than the 15 captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr managed, despite the point guard starting the game from the bench.

There were some eye-catching dunks, particularly from Marcus Delpeche and Jalon Pipkins, who has helped transform Sheffield’s fortunes since joining in mid-January, right at the height of the Sharks’ slump.

He scored six points, Sa’eed Nelson contributed 14, Kipper Nichols 12, with big men Delpeche and Bennett Koch adding 10 apiece.

In this kind of form, Sharks would be forgiven for wishing they could play their BBL Trophy semi-final with Cheshire Phoenix again. Alas, they lost that one three weeks ago, and it’s the Phoenix who travel to Caledonia Gladiators for Sunday’s final.

Rodney Glasgow Jnr orchestrates another attack for Sheffield Sharks against Leicester (Picture: Adam Bates)

The final at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow offers the chance to bring major silverware to Scotland for the first time since the Scottish Rocks won the BBL play-offs 20 years ago. Caledonia, like the Sharks, are having a new arena built.

Sheffield Hatters are in action on Saturday in the Women’s BBL when they host Sevenoaks Stars, 4pm tip-off at All Saints School.