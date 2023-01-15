Sheffield Sharks miss out on a ton but Devearl Ramsey impresses in BBL Trophy defeat of Thames Valley Cavaliers

Sometimes you need a game like this, a home tie against lower-league opponents, to get those winning vibes back.

With due respect to Thames Valley Cavaliers, a part-time team from the semi-pro National Basketball League below, Sheffield Sharks needed to see you on their home court, to get that feeling of baskets dropping again and a crowd cheering.

And Sharks duly delivered victory, a first for their fans to enjoy since December 3, six weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that time, Sharks have slid inexorably towards eighth place in the BBL Championship, threatening what they hope will be a record-extending 28th successive play-off appearance come season’s end.

Fitting in: Devearl Ramsey scores a on a jumpshot as Sheffield Sharks defeated Thames Valley Cavaliers (Picture: Adam Bates)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players have come and gone in that time as well, Californian shooting guard Devearl Ramsey making his debut off the bench in this BBL Trophy round-of-16 tie, the first replacement in for Javeon Ogunyemi and Chanel Banks Jnr, who were recruited in the summer but released before new year.

"I wasn’t seeing the adjustments and the improvements I needed to see in the team, so it was time to make a change,” said head coach Atiba Lyons at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey produced an encouraging 25-minute performance with 12 points but tougher tests await, starting with Bristol Flyers back at Ponds Forge on Friday night in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Jordan Ratinho was the star of the show, another Californian, he had all his 17 points by half-time, eclipsing his previous season’s best of 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devearl Ramsey on his Sheffield Sharks debut against Thames Valley Cavaliers (Picture: Adam Bates)

Eleven of those points came in a 35-point first quarter, Sharks’ most prolific opening stanza of the season by some distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That scoring continued with all nine players contributing as Sharks posted their highest total in regulation this season.

Considering they had averaged fewer than 70 points in the last five games, it was much-needed improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad