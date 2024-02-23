The 25-year-old point guard from London stands on the verge of making his senior debut for Great Britain this weekend in either of the EuroBasket qualifiers against the Netherlands in Newcastle on Friday or in the Czech Republic on Monday.

Having represented England or Great Britain at every age group since Under-16s, he has always been on the international pathway.

But after spending five years in the highly-competitive collegiate system in America, his first year in the professional ranks with the Sharks has accelerated his growth and brought him to this point.

ON THE UP: Sheffield Sharks' RJ Eytle-Rock is set to make his GB debut this weekend. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Being in Sheffield has been good for me, my first year as a professional and I’ve learned a lot so far,” Eytle-Rock, who averages 6.7 points from 14.8 minutes across 16 games for the Sharks.

“Some of the guys are a little bit older than me, but I’ve done what I’ve wanted to do and I’m just learning from them day by day. Also just being in a professional environment, I’m coached by a pro, I’m around pros on a day-to-day basis, and I’m being challenged on the basketball court.

“Sheffield has been great for me. I’ve been given a chance to showcase myself and play against great players in the British Basketball League. I feel like I’m making the most out of the opportunity here.”

Given his progress through the age groups, making the step up to the senior team was always going to feel like a natural step.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Sheffield Sharks' RJ Eytle-Rock Picture: Tony Johnson.

But it wasn’t something the 6ft 3in guard could take for granted, and makes it no less special after his first week as part of the squad.

“I feel like I’ve been building up to this moment for a long time, having come through the youth programmes,” said Eytle-Rock.

“I did Under-16s England, Under-18s England and GB Under-20s, so now to finally be with the senior men’s team, something I’ve been working towards for a long time, is a special moment."

There is no guarantee he will play.

He has made new head coach Marc Steutel’s 14-man squad for the weekend, one that will be whittled down to 12 on the respective game days.

Eytle-Rock said: “I’m just trying to enjoy it, No 1, and then learn a lot from some of these guys who have played high-level, international basketball. I’m just trying to soak it all up.

“GB is moving in a great direction.

"We’ve got a bunch of new guys mixed with some vets so I’m just trying to have fun, learn as much as I can and pick up these wins on the weekend.”

Friday’s game against the Netherlands marks the first game of Steutel’s official reign as GB coach.

He succeeded Nate Reinking who, coincidentally, was the last Sheffield Sharks player to represent Great Britain in the London Olympics 12 years ago.

Greece are the other team in the group.