Sheffield Sharks move swiftly to replace Jonathan Williams with Devante Wallace

New Sheffield Sharks signing Devante Wallace #23 of the High Point Panthers back in 2013 (Picture: Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Devante Wallace arrives from playing basketball in Romania on a deal with Sheffield until the end of the season, but due to Covid protocols will not be available to face Leicester Riders in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday.

The 6’5 shooting guard/small forward, originally from Baltimore, attended High Point University in North Carolina and has played in Hungary, Finland, Czech Republic and Romania, averaging 14pts and four rebounds per game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am really looking forward to joining the Sharks,” said Wallace.

Devante Wallace #23 of the High Point Panthers played his college basketball in North Carolina (Picture: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

“It is a top team with an excellent reputation and I feel I can contribute to being a consistently winning side.

“I already know Rodney (Glasgow Jr) from my college days, so I know I am joining a quality competitive side.”

Sharks general manager Sarah Backovic said: “We’re excited to have Devante, it’s an excellent signing to be bringing in mid-season.”

Williams left Sheffield and the BBL before Christmas having dropped out of the Sharks’ starting five.

Jonathan Williams left Sheffield Sharks before Christmas (Picture: Dean Atkins)

“JonJon is a talented player but it just wasn’t quite working for us,” continued Backovic.

“When his agent approached us about an opportunity he had to go and play for a former club back in Poland, we weren’t going to stand in his way.”

Williams’ departure, allied with Wallace still being in Romania awaiting a negative Covid test to fly to England, means the Sharks will be light on numbers for what is their first competitive action since December 8, and their first home game since five days prior to that, due to Covid.

A capacity crowd of 1,240 at Ponds Forge then will be a welcome sight for the Sharks on Sunday, on an afternoon of basketball at Ponds Forge that also sees a national league final between Derby Trailblazers and Newcastle University starting at 12pm. Sharks tip-off against BBL leaders Leicester at 4pm.