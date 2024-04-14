Sheffield Sharks out-shot by Cheshire Phoenix as race for top four goes to wire

Sharks were outgunned by the three-point shooting of Cheshire Phoenix at the Canon Medical Arena on Sunday, and despite having defeated Caledonia Gladiators on their home floor on Friday night, now need favours from elsewhere to secure a fourth-place finish.

Why is fourth important? It means whoever claims the spot will have two games at home in the best-of-three play-off quarter-final starting later this month.

It’s not fatal if Sheffield lose the three-way race with Newcastle Eagles and Leicester Riders, but given their form since moving into their new home (12-5 win-loss ratio compared to 6-12 on the road) it could be crucial. Sharks currently occupy fourth and have a one-game lead on their rivals, but only have one game left while Leicester and Newcastle have two.

Slam dunk: Jalon pipkins scores an eye-catching basket in Sheffield Sharks' defeat to Cheshire Phoenix (Picture: Adam Bates)

Even in defeat, Sharks can take heart that they are scoring freely and playing well, as they showed in the first half against Cheshire, and the second against Caledonia.

The momentum from that Friday fightback carried over into Sunday’s game against the Phoenix, Sharks storming out of the gate with a 30-point first-quarter performance.

Jordan Ratinho and Devearl Ramsey set the tone with two early three-pointers while the assists from RJ Eytle-Rock for Malek Green and Prentiss Nixon (double digits in assists) to Marcus Delpeche, showed the level of confidence coursing through the Sharks.

The slam dunk and behind-the-back lay-up executed by Jalon Pipkins as he came in off the wing to start the second quarter, further emphasised the self-belief from the men in blue.

On target: Sheffield Sharks Marcus Delpeche (No 21) floats a two-pointer over the heads of the Cheshire Phoenix defence (Picture: Adam Bates)

Cheshire, who are battling with Caledonia for the second seed in the play-offs and have already won the Trophy this year, trailed by as many as 15 at one stage but after deploying a full-court press, had reduced that to five points at 47-44 by half-time.

They tied the scores and took the lead on their ninth and 10th three-pointers of the game, the visitors taking more shots from behind the arc than inside it.