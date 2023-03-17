A BASKETBALL player never gives up on his dream of playing in the NBA, and if a stop on the journey in Sheffield helps him achieve an ambition he has had since childhood, then that’s the road he must take.

Take Devearl Ramsey, for instance. The 25-year-old small forward / shooting guard was playing G League basketball last season – the developmental league below the NBA – after five years playing college ball.

But he understood that to further develop his game he had to broaden his horizons.

America’s NBA is a very international league, with Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Serbia’s Nikola Jokic two of its biggest stars.

GOOD START: Devearl Ramsey, who has made a positive impact since joining Sheffield Sharks in January. Picture courtesy of Adam Bates

But there are many instances of American’s leaving college and developing their game in Europe before becoming a late bloomer in the NBA – PJ Tucker one such example.

Still in his mid-20s, Ramsey is very much learning the game, which is why he jumped at the chance to join the Sharks.

“I was always open to moving, I wasn’t necessarily just trying to stay home playing, but wherever it is: G League, overseas, NBA; I want to play at the highest level I can,” Ramsey told The Yorkshire Post.

“For me coming here was a good chance to get my feet wet overseas. It’s not too crazy, not too far away, everyone speaks English which helps a lot.

RIGHT MOVE: Devearl Ramsey believes he has made a good move for his career after making the switch to Sheffield Sharks in January. Picture courtesy of Adam Bates.

“I was ready to give playing overseas a chance this year to see how it goes. I’m happy I came here and it’s working out so far.”

The increased minutes he has been given by a Sheffield Sharks team in need of shooting guards, has justified the decision he made to make the move in early January.

“It happened really fast. I got the call on a Tuesday, signed on the Wednesday and was here for the weekend,” says Ramsey, who debuted on January 20 and has played in excess of 30 minutes in seven of his nine appearances in the 40-minute games.

“It’s been great coming here and having a bigger role on a team.

“The coach (Atiba Lyons) has trusted me to play a lot of minutes and try to help us win games, it’s helping me become a better player.”

Where that takes him next season, or beyond in his career, the University of California Santa Barbara graduate is just determined to knuckle down and keep working hard.

“You never give up the dream of the NBA, but I’m just going along with the journey wherever that takes me,” says Ramsey, whose Sharks entertain Surrey Scorchers on Friday night at Ponds Forge.

“I’m just trying to play to the best of my ability and become a better player.