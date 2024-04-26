Sheffield Sharks ready for best-of-three battle with Leicester Riders and Teddy Allen

That is a best-of-three play-off quarter-final match-up with Leicester Riders which begins at Canon Medical Arena on Sunday (4pm) and continues next weekend with game two in Leicester on Saturday, and game three – if needed – back in Sheffield less than 24 hours later.

For years the league has adopted an aggregate score over two legs to decide who advances, but amid the increasing Americanisation of the league by major investors 777 Partners, the format has changed this year. While welcomed by Brooklyn native Lyons and many of the North American players in the league who grew up playing best-of series’, it does not change how the Sharks head coach will approach the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m probably a little over simplistic in my thinking, I just approach every game trying to win, I don’t look too far ahead,” he said.

“Obviously a bit of in-game management might come into it, if you’re way ahead you can maybe consider resting guys because you don’t have to worry about point difference, so I think that’s where the new format comes into play.

“But at the end of the day you’ve just got to concentrate on winning because winning takes care of any concerns you have.

“If you win, and do a good job and compete at a high level and get the guys ready mentally, then you’ve got your best chance. At the end of the day you gauge the best-of-three as the games develop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While proud of his team for winning four of their last five games to snatch fourth spot and two home games in the play-offs from Leicester, the fact the Riders won the regular-season head-to-head 3-1 tips the balance in their favour.

They also have free-scoring Teddy Allen in their ranks, a player who has had a similar impact on the team’s offence as Malek Green has had on Sheffield since he joined in February.

Asked if they will employ a specific scheme to slow Allen down, Lyons said: “You can do your best. One of his greatest attributes is his unpredictability, he can make plays off of the rip, he can shoot from deep at times. We’ve just got to be ready to pick him up because he’s not frightened of taking any shot on the court so we have just got to be disciplined.”