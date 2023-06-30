Sheffield Sharks rebrand hailed a 'monumental moment' on journey to Park Community Arena

Sheffield Sharks are continuing to remodel themselves as they build towards the start of a new era.

Already with new home to move into at the 2,500-seater Park Community Arena developed by Canon Medical Systems in October, the Sharks launched a rebranded logo on Friday.

Sharks general manager Sarah Backovic said: "The rebrand aligns with the new season, the new team, the new arena, and the new era of the Sharks. We are incredibly thrilled about the direction in which our organization is headed.

"This is a monumental moment for the B. Braun Sheffield Sharks, and we can't wait to share our vision and passion with our devoted fans and the entire Sheffield community."

On the playing side, only captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr is coming back, but the announcement on the remainder of a roster with up to 12 spots on it is set to be announced in the coming weeks, ahead of the start of the BBL season in September. It is understood around 50 per cent of last year’s roster will be returning.

Rodney Glasgow Jnr is the only player so far known for next season's Sharks roster (Picture: Adam Bates)