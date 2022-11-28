SHEFFIELD SHARKS forward Javion Ogunyemi says the BBL is one of the best leagues he has competed in in Europe – and he should know.

FLYING HIGH: Sheffield Sharks; forward, Javion Ogunyemi. Picture courtesy of Adam Bates.

The 6ft 9in, 27-year-old forward has played in Hungary, Austria, Georgia and Cyprus in a nomadic professional career since graduating from college in America.

He signed for the Sharks in the summer and produced his best statistical performance in a blue and yellow jersey in the BBL Cup quarter-final defeat to Caledonia Gladiators on Sunday, with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“I feel like I’m doing a good job of getting comfortable,” he said of how he has fitted into the team, the culture and the league.

“We’ve got a great group of guys, great team-mates and great coaches.

"The standard is really athletic, it’s really physical.

"I’ve been very impressed with the talent over here.

“This league is up there with the best of them, especially with the athletes and the way that the league promotes the game. I really think it’s a great country to play in.”

On the Cup exit to Caledonia, he added: “We came out real flat to start, they did a good job of taking shots and attacking some of our defensive breakdowns, and unfortunately we got too far down at the end.

