Sheffield Sharks will have a new player in the building in time for their return to BBL Championship action later this week, head coach Atiba Lyons has confirmed.

The new signing is expected to be announced on Wednesday ahead of Friday night’s game with Bristol Flyers in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Ponds Forge.

Another import, this latest signing will join Devearl Ramsey in replacing Channel Banks Jnr and Javion Ogunyemi who were released between Christmas and new year.

Ramsey – who impressed on his debut as Sharks defeated Thames Valley Cavaliers 98-66 – is a shooting guard and a replacement for Banks.

Devearl Ramsey on his debut for Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)

Ogunyemi was a 6ft 9in centre, and whether it will be a like-for-like replacement, Lyons would not confirm.

“Someone that can shoot," was all he would say with a smile on his face.

"We’ll have him in for Friday’s game and that will complete us for where we are now.”

That will give them 10 players, still short of the 12 who suit up for the majority of their rivals in the BBL Championship, but Lyons has stressed before he prefers the continuity of a smaller roster.

It's a slam dunk: Bennett Koch dunks for Sheffield Sharks against Thames Valley Cavaliers (Picture: Adam Bates)

Sharks will hope the new signing has a similar impact to 25-year-old Ramsey, who had 12 points on 50 per cent shooting.

“It was a great first game for him, he’s only been here a week, but we saw what he adds to the team,” said Lyons, “a bit of speed, creativity with the ball and he gets some shots and scores.”

Captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr who was making his first appearance since before Christmas, was also impressed by the recent recruit.

“Devearl was very aggressive for us and I saw more intensity from everyone to get back to the sort of game we needed to play.

Marcus Delpeche with a dunk against Thames Valley Cavaliers (Picture: Adam Bates)

“He’s still a little jet-lagged but I’ve been talking to him on and off the court, making sure he’s comfortable, that he knows what his role is. I want him to come into his own and be his self and I thought in his first game he showed that, he was talking a lot which I was getting on him about because as a team we need to be more vocal.

“I really think he’s going to be a key player for us in a key spot.”

The victory broke a five-game losing run for the Sharks and secures a quarter-final with Leicester Riders.

"We were supposed to win this game but I thought we executed very well,” added Glasgow of their second-tier opponents.

