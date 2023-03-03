Sheffield Sharks urged to execute on offence in BBL Trophy semi-final with Cheshire Phoenix

Sharks visit Cheshire Phoenix in Sunday’s semi-final, with a place against Caledonia Gladiators in the BBL Trophy final in Glasgow on March 26 at stake.
Sheffield go into the game on the back of a league victory over Surrey Scorchers, but with captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr stressing his team remain a work in progress as they transition mid-season into a smaller team to combat the shift in tactics in the league.
"Cheshire like to play fast paced, they’ve got two downhill guards in Larry Austin and Marcus Evans,” says Glasgow, himself a point guard who is under six foot.
"They’ve got a lot of perimeter shooting, then they’ve got one big in Michael Orchereobia. Every one knows how tough and athletic he is.
"Then they’ve got Jamell Anderson, the GB international. Cheshire are a high-scoring team, but our defence can stop that.
"We just have to then execute on offence.
"That’s the main thing for me, getting the looks we should be getting, not the looks we’re forced to get.”
Sharks, who are fighting for a spot in the end-of-season play-offs in the league, stunned champions Leicester Riders in the quarter-final, a performance Glasgow believes proves they can beat anyone on their day.
And with so much at stake on Sunday, Glasgow wants his players to seize the moment.
"We need to see how grateful we are for this,” he said. “It’s a big opportunity and a long time since Sheffield got to a final.”