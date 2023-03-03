Sheffield Sharks urged to execute on offence in BBL Trophy semi-final with Cheshire Phoenix

Another team that embodies the shift towards smaller line-ups and a faster tempo stands in the way of Sheffield Sharks and a first BBL Trophy final in five years.

Sharks visit Cheshire Phoenix in Sunday’s semi-final, with a place against Caledonia Gladiators in the BBL Trophy final in Glasgow on March 26 at stake.

Sheffield go into the game on the back of a league victory over Surrey Scorchers, but with captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr stressing his team remain a work in progress as they transition mid-season into a smaller team to combat the shift in tactics in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cheshire like to play fast paced, they’ve got two downhill guards in Larry Austin and Marcus Evans,” says Glasgow, himself a point guard who is under six foot.

Rodney Glasgow and the Sheffield Sharks in action against Caledonia Gladiators, the team they hope to meet in the BBL Trophy final (Picture: Adam Bates)

"They’ve got a lot of perimeter shooting, then they’ve got one big in Michael Orchereobia. Every one knows how tough and athletic he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then they’ve got Jamell Anderson, the GB international. Cheshire are a high-scoring team, but our defence can stop that.

"We just have to then execute on offence.

"That’s the main thing for me, getting the looks we should be getting, not the looks we’re forced to get.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharks, who are fighting for a spot in the end-of-season play-offs in the league, stunned champions Leicester Riders in the quarter-final, a performance Glasgow believes proves they can beat anyone on their day.

And with so much at stake on Sunday, Glasgow wants his players to seize the moment.