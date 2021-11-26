Sheffield Steeldogs 1 Leeds Knights 2 - Adam Barnes in at the double to secure road triumph

Adam Barnes's two third-period goals were enough to seal a 2-1 win for Leeds Knights over Sheffield Steeldogs at Ice Sheffield on Friday night. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

With less than seven minutes remaining at Ice Sheffield, it seemed as if overtime and maybe even a shoot-out would be the only way to separate the two teams. Not that it was for want of trying, however, with chances coming and going at either end only for both netminders – Dmitri Zimozdra for the hosts and the returning Sam Gospel for the Knights – to be in top form.

Despite the loss, the Steeldogs remain top of the standings and return to action tomorrow against Swindon Wildcats, who go into today’s home clash against Peterborough Phantoms in second and just two point behind Greg Wood’s team.

Having lost seven out of their previous eight league outings, the Knights will now look to build on this success when they host Raiders IHC tonight.

NICE TO SEE YOU: Leeds Knights' Sam Gospel turned away all but one of the 34 shotson his net at Ice Sheffield. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft - Swindon Wildcats

Knights’ head coach Dave Whistle was relieved to be able to welcome back two faces to his starting ine-up in the shape of first-choice netminder Gospel and defenceman Jordan Griffin.

They were bolstered by 17-year-old Tate Shudra and former Hull Pirates’ defenceman Thomas Stubley, who has been playing in NIHL North One with Widnes Wild this season.

Barnes and Matty Davies both went close for Leeds in a tight first period, while James Spurr, Jason Hewitt and Lee Bonner were all denied by Gospel.

The second period may have been more open but the goal still wouldn’t come Daveis’s tip off Kieran Brown’s shot coming back off the post, while Gospel was looking sharp on his return from injury to deny Alex Graham.

Jason Hewitt sored with 61 seconds left on the clock against Leeds Knights, but that was as close as Sheffield Steeldogs could get at Ice Sheffield. Picture: Peter Best.

Harry Gulliver should have put Leeds ahead in the 45th minute from point blank range but it was from a similar position that the deadlock was finally broken.

Barnes working space for himself to fire into Zimozdra’s top left-hand corner at 53.33 following good work by Brown and Archie Hazeldine.

Just over three minutes later, Barnes raced clear from halfway, his shot just dropping over the line despite Zimozdra getting a good hand on it.