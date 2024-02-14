His treble helped the Seahawks complete their six-game head-to-head regular season series against Sheffield Steeldogs 5-1 to the good, but they were made to fight all the way before prevailing 7-5 on the night.

The victory at Ice Sheffield - which also saw Bradford Bulldogs’ junior Rhys Edwards bag his first goal for the visitors - was the perfect response to Sunday night’s 8-2 defeat at Raiders and took Hull four points clear of Peterborough Phantoms as well as close the gap on third-placed Swindon Wildcats to five with 15 games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the Steeldogs, it was a further blow to their hopes of making the post-season, leaving them seven adrift of Solway - the team currently occupying the eighth and final play-off spot - with just 13 games left.

TREBLE TOP: Hull Seahawks' Brock Bartholomew scored a hat-trick in Tuesday night's 7-5 win at Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The game was less than two minutes old when Bartholomew made his mark for the first time, but in a theme which was to dominate the night, the Steeldogs quickly got themselves level a minute later through Cam Brownley.

Bartholomew doubled his and his team’s tally only to then see Vladislav Vulkanovs level before the first intermission.

Edwards then introduced himself to NIHL National with a rocket of a shot to make it 3-2 to the Seahawks at 22.46, his first goal at this level, Declan Jones then doubling the lead in the 36th minute before Matt Bissonnette made it a one-goal game with just two seconds of the period remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vulkanovs got on the board for a second time in the third to restore parity but that man Bartholomew delivered again for the visitors to make it 5-4 with his hat-trick strike.

That looked like being the final word in what had been a pulsating derby until, with 121 seconds remaining, Jonathan Phillips popped up to pull the hosts level for a fifth time.