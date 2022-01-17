Sheffield Steeldogs and Leeds Knights lose ground in NIHL National title race

Leeds Knights and Sheffield Steeldogs have lost ground on the top three. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

But, with one team decimated by injuries for several weeks and the other wracked by Covid issues before and after the Christmas period, the chances of either being involved in the chase for silverware now seem remote.

The two meet each other next weekend twice in three days where a four-point return is the only thing that will suffice for either side.

Leeds lost ground on two of their rivals last weekend with defeats to Swindon Wildcats and Milton Keynes Lightning and their hopes were hit further by last night’s 4-3 loss at home to Basingstoke Bison.

Sheffield Steeldogs and Leeds Knights meet each other at Elland Road on Friday night - then again in Sheffield two days later. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

This weekend it was the turn of the Steeldogs to slip further off the pace, picking up just the one-point in their crucial double-header with Swindon, who returned to the top of the standings as a result of their two one-goal wins over Greg Wood’s team.

Tim Smith gave the Steeldogs a 14th-minute lead in Wiltshire on Saturday, but it was in the second period where the game was lost. Despite Lee Haywood and Jack Brammer both adding to the visitors’ tally, they lost out 4-3 after conceding goals from Aaron Nell (2), Emil Svec and Tomasz Malasinski.

Just under 24 hours later, the Steeldogs’ frustrations doubled when they missed out in overtime after Malasinski secured the extra point in a 5-4 win. Lee Bonner (2), Jason Hewitt and Alex Graham scored for the Steeldogs.

Leeds’ poor run of form continued with a 4-3 defeat at home to Basingstoke Bison in interim coach Ryan Aldridge’s first game in charge.

Ryan Aldridge, interim coach at Leeds Knights.

Trailing 2-0 inside 10 minutes to goals from Aidan Doughty and Adam Harding, defenceman Archie Hazeldine got the Knights on the board at 16.35. But, despite an open and entertaining end-to-end encounter between two well-matched sides, the hosts were always chasing the game, always one step behind.

Zack Milton’s tap-in in the 25th minute made it 3-1 before Kieran Brown responded with a powerful 5-on-3 power play strike two minutes later.

Into the third, Doughty doubled his tally when he sprinted clear down the left to beat Sam Gospel over his shoulder at his near post at 44.32 although this time the Knights response was quicker, Zajac forcing the puck over the line 50 seconds later to make it a one-goal game again.

But even though that was as far as Leeds got, Aldridge saw plenty of encouraging signs in defeat.