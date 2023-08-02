GIVEN his long and illustrious domestic and international career, the leadership skills of Jonathan Phillips are not in question – but there will also be other expectations placed on him by his new boss, close friend and newly-installed Sheffield Steeldogs’ player-coach Jason Hewitt.

The future ownership of the team may remain in doubt and its place in NIHL National potentially under threat but, regardless, Hewitt – announced as the new coach in front of around 700 hockey fans who had turned out to show their support for the Dogs’ at their first pre-season training session on Tuesday night – is now fixing his sights on the opening weekend of the 2023-24 campaign, whenever that may be.

And he is confident the addition of his former Sheffield Steelers’ team-mate Phillips – also announced on Tuesday – will make the Steeldogs a force to be reckoned with next time out.

SUPPORT: Sheffield Steeldogs' new player-coach Jason Hewitt (left), pictured on the Ice Sheffield ice on Tuesday night with former Sheffield Steelers' team-mates Liam Kirk (second left) and Rob Dowd (third left). Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a huge signing for us,” said Hewitt. “His work-rate alone adds another element to the team, but he’s going to put up numbers in this league, or he’s expected to, especially from me.

"So he’s not coming here just as Jonathan Phillips and being a good leader and everything – he’s going to be expected to put up points. He knows that and he’ll take that on.”

“You know what you’re getting every night with Jonno and as far as somebody that players can look up to and for myself to lean on as a friend and when things during the season maybe aren’t so good, you need those kind of guys, the kind of guys that will dig you out of a hole.

"So it’s a massive signing. Any team would have taken him if he were available and probably paid him a lot of money, too. We’re buzzing to have him.”

NEW FACE: Former Sheffield Steelers' and Great Britain captain Jonathan Phillips, was announced as the latest new signing for Sheffield Steeldogs at Tuesday night's open practice session. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Milton Keynes Lightning netminder Dan Crowe was also announced on Tuesday as another addition to the Dogs'; roster, while forwards James Spurr and Charlie Thompson were also revealed to be returning, along with experienced defensive pair Lee Haywood and Tim Smith.

Given the continued uncertainty over the organisation, Hewitt admitted it had been a tough few weeks for everybody involved with the club, a situation made far, far worse by the tragic death of young forward Alex Graham late last month, the 20-year-old who was with the Steeldogs last season on a two-way deal with neighbouring Elite League team, Sheffield Steelers.

An attempt by Steeldogs’ owners Ali Cree and Roger Williams to sell the club to Steelers’ chief Tony Smith, was reportedly blocked by the other 10 NIHL National team owners – leading to the huge turnout by fans from various clubs at Ice Sheffield on Tuesday night.

It was a gesture that didn’t go unappreciated by Hewitt and his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things have not been easy this last month or so – it’s been a tough month all round for hockey in Sheffield and it has hit really hard,” added Hewitt.

"We’re looking forward and you could see tonight (Tuesday) – we just have to say a massive thank you to all the people that came and supported it, it’s obviously not gone unnoticed by the boys.

"And to have that as our first practice of the year, there was a little bit of pressure on it, with no-one having skated and we kind of threw it together over the last two days or so, but you have to give credit to all the ownership and everyone involved.