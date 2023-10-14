JASON HEWITT believes new arrival Sam Cooper will help provide the competition for places he is seeking on his Sheffield Steeldogs roster.

The 19-year-old GB Under-20 defenceman was unveiled as a Steeldogs player as part of a two-way agreement with parent club Sheffield Steelers in midweek.

He came up initially through the Guildford junior system before switching to London-based Raiders ahead of a move to North American last season where he spent time playing junior hockey in and around Long Island and New Jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper has also represented GB at Under-18 and Under-20 level and while he will be a permanent part of the Steelers training squad, he will gain the majority of his game time over the road at Ice Sheffield with the Steeldogs.

His arrival came two days before forward Tate Shudra was confirmed as now being solely a Steeldogs player, having initially signed a two-way deal with NIHL North One outfit, the Blackburn Hawks in the summer.

It allows player-coach Hewitt more options, following a summer where his recruitment opportunities were limited given the protracted takeover of the club, one which eventually saw Steelers’ owner Tony Smith installed as the new owner.

Cooper will likely see his first action with the Steeldogs on home ice on Saturday night against Telford Tigers (face-off 7.30pm) with a trip to early NIHL National leaders Leeds Knights to follow on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He skates really well, he’s a big strong kid and, for want of a better description, he just looks like a proper hockey player,” said Hewitt of teenager Cooper. “He just does all the little things right.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS: Sheffield Steeldogs player-coach, Jason Hewitt. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

“He’s a welcome and timely addition, gives us some good, much-needed depth and will even push other guys that potentially are above him right now – it’ll be good to have that competition.”

News that former Knights’ forward Shudra would just be a Steeldogs player from now on, was also welcomed by Hewitt.

"Tate has been playing really well for us,” he added. “He’s a straight line hockey player and deserves to be in this league, he’s a mature player and knows his role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge expects a typically-tough derby encounter when the Steeldogs arrive on Sunday, particularly given the summer addition of former Steelers’ and GB captain, Jonathan Phillips.

GOING NOWHERE: Forward Tate Shudra will ice with just Sheffield Steeldogs during the 2023-24 season. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“They are never an easy team to play against,” said Aldridge, whose team head into the weekend top of the standings following last Sunday’s 9-1 hammering of Milton Keynes Lightning. “They’ve got good goaltending, a very good, experienced D-core and I’m sure they’ll be well-coached by Hewy this year.