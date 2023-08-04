WITH the green light finally being given for Sheffield Steeldogs to take part in the 2023-24 NIHL National campaign, Jason Hewitt is looking forward to resuming the player-coach role he previously enjoyed great success with at Hull Pirates.

The 39-year-old forward was announced as Greg Wood’s successor during a somewhat unusual first practice session back for his team at Ice Sheffield on Tuesday night.

More than 700 hockey fans – from various clubs – had turned out to show their support for the Steeldogs, whose future had been thrown into uncertainty over the previous weeks.

An attempt by co-owners Ali Cree and Roger Williams to sell the club to Tony Smith, boss of neighbouring Elite League team Sheffield Steelers, had been blocked by rival NIHL National team owners.

GREEN LIGHT: Jason Hewitt can now concentrate on finalising his Sheffield Steeldogs' roster after the sale of the club to Tony Smith was approved. Picture: Peter Best

There was also increasing speculation that the Steeldogs would lose their place in the league, one reason why the release of the second-tier fixture schedule had been delayed.

But, on Friday afternoon, a statement from the English Ice Hockey Association – one of two governing bodies which run the sport in the UK but which oversees NIHL National – confirmed that Smith’s attempt to buy his smaller neighbour had eventually been successful.

It means Hewitt – who won a memorable treble when player-coach with the Pirates in 2019 – can now proceed with finalising his roster, one that was boosted on Tuesday night by the addition of close friend and former Steelers’ and Great Britain captain, Jonathan Phillips.

“It’s been a little time coming about being the coach of the team and there have been some weird things going on behind the scenes – but, yeah, I’m excited,” Hewitt told The Yorkshire Post. “It’s been a little difficult because things have been on hold for a little while here but, if we were to go on the ice and play tomorrow I’m happy with where we are at as a team.

“We’ve got some good additions, obviously Jonno coming in is massive for us, and we’ve also got Vlad Vulkanovs returning. Then there’s myself who will have to perform and Matt Bissonnette is back, too.