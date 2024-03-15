Weeks was installed as the successor to player-coach Jason Hewitt in between Christmas and New Year with former Sheffield Steelers defenceman and assistant coach Abel being added to the bench in mid-January.

As it has proved all season for the team, fortunes on the ice have remained tough, the pair overseeing just four wins from the 17 games they have been together behind the bench.

But head coach Weeks is confident enough improvements have been made in recent weeks to suggest a brighter future awaits the organisation.

GAME NIGHT: Hull Seahawks and Sheffield Steeldogs are both in NIHL National action on Friday night. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media

“It’s been great for me and it’s a good partnership because Neil has kind of been there and done it,” said Weeks, whose team host Swindon Wildcats tonight (7.30pm).

“He’s got a wealth of experience. I’ve been coaching for a long time but not to the same kind of level Neil has, so it’s a good blend of new ideas and approaches and the experience of Neil.

“We get on well, it’s proved a good working partnership and I think it bodes well for next season, too. We’re very much on the same page, we know what we want and it’s been good.”

With just seven games remaining, the Steeldogs - buoyed by their 7-6 win at home to Telford Tigers on Sunday - are 11 points adrift of a play-off spot.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach, Steve Weeks. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

They could see their play-off hopes extinguished altogether this weekend if they lose against Swindon and both Bees and Raiders pick up a win from a weekend which brings them three games, the first of which pits them against each other tonight.

Elsewhere, Hull Seahawks will look to bounce back from two losses against Leeds Knights when they make the long trip to bottom-placed Bristol Pitbulls.

The Seahawks will use tonight’s clash and Sunday’s home game against Swindon to get themselves into the best possible shape for next week’s NIHL National Cup final first leg at home to Milton Keynes Lightning.