Sheffield Steeldogs crowned NIHL National Cup champions

Leading 6-3 from the first leg at Ice Sheffield 10 days earlier, Greg Wood’s team were prepared for a serious test from the NIHL National league champions in Shropshire. But it was they who struck the first blow, Jason Hewitt putting his team ahead at 11.54 to increase their overall lead to four goals.

Andrew McKinney threw the Tigers a lifeline when he equalised with 45 seconds of the first period remaining and when Scott Mckenzie made it 2-1 to the hosts on the night in the 24th minute they would have fancied their chances of closing the gap further.

But the visitors held firm and further enhanced their claims when Brady Doxey struck to make it 2-2 at 41.51. Despite their best efforts, the Tigers couldn’t find a way past Dmitri Zimozdra again, the Steeldogs celebrating a deserved 8-5 aggregate win.

ON TARGET: Sheffield Steeldogs' Jason Hewitt gave his side an early lead on the night at Telford Tigers. Picture: Peter Best.

In the Elite League, goals from Tanner Eberle, Robert Down and Vojtěch Polák secured a 3-0 win at Manchester Storm for Sheffield Steelers, taking them to within two points of leaders Belfast with a game in hand.