Sheffield Steeldogs facing busy summer ahead as they look to bounce back in NIHL National

It has proved a challenging first year for the new management group led by Sheffield Steelers’ owner Tony Smith but, given there was at one point the possibility that the team may not even ice, it will have been a relief for some to just see them get through the season.

It remains to be seen which players return for 2024-25 but, when taking over, Smith placed great emphasis on the future being driven by the development of young, local talent, something that was a feature of this season, first under player-coach Jason Hewitt and again under Steve Weeks, who succeeded him as head coach in December.

One player they will have to make do without, though, will be Lewis Bell, the long-serving defenceman and captain, who hangs up his skates holding the all-time appearance record for the club of a remarkable 736 games, making his debut when the club was founded in 2010.Bell was able to end his time with the team with a win on home ice last Sunday when the Steeldogs beat Bees IHC 6-4.

MOVING ON: Former Sheffield Steeldogs' defender and captain, Lewis Bell. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

In a statement released on the club’s social media channels, Bell, who lifted three trophies as Steeldogs’ captain, including the 2023 NIHL National play-off crown, said: “Sunday was the perfect way to end with a win at home – and thank you to everyone involved at the club for the presentations made to me.

"The Steeldogs have been a huge part of mine and my family’s life but I’m ready for a new chapter.