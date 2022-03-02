Sheffield Steeldogs: Game on against Telford Tigers in NIHL National Cup Final

Greg Wood - head coach of Sheffield Steeldogs Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Steeldogs - who produced a stunning second leg comeback to deny Swindon Wildcats in the semi-finals - will host the first leg of the final at Ice Sheffield on Friday, March 18, with a 7.30pm face-off. The second leg will take place in Telford on Wednesday, March 30, also facing off at 7.30pm.

“We know Telford will be massive test,” said Wood, whose team currently sit fifth in the regular season league standings. ”They are top of the league and have a team that’s got a great mix of young talent and high-quality veterans.

“But we have proved we can match anyone in this league. We have had some good results in Telford and I hope we can have a full team by then which would be a huge bonus. Even with players missing we have played some great hockey so, with a full bench, I’m excited at what we can achieve.”

Wood felt his players stepped up when most needed in their last four battle with Swindon and believes they can do so again against a Telford team who will go into the encounter as favourites.

“With injuries and Covid having put a hole in our title challenge, the cup semi-final was welcome as it tied in to us getting guys back in the lineup,” added Wood. “We had a real battle with Swindon over the two games and coming from two goals down in their rink to win the tie in overtime was testament to the determination of the team.

“We are really up for this and having had our best crowd of the season for the semi-final, it would be great to pack iceSheffield again for the final and give the boys some brilliant support.”