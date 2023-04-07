All Sections
Sheffield Steeldogs hammer Swindon Wildcats to take huge halfway lead in NIHL National play-offs

SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS established a significant NIHL National play-off quarter-final first-leg lead over visitors Swindon Wildcats when they stormed to a 7-1 triumph on Friday night.

By Phil Harrison
Published 8th Apr 2023, 00:12 BST
PARTY TIME: Alex Graham (left) and Matt Bissonnette celebrate a Sheffield Steeldogs' goal against Swindon Wildcats. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs MediaPARTY TIME: Alex Graham (left) and Matt Bissonnette celebrate a Sheffield Steeldogs' goal against Swindon Wildcats. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media
PARTY TIME: Alex Graham (left) and Matt Bissonnette celebrate a Sheffield Steeldogs' goal against Swindon Wildcats. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

The two meet again at Swindon’s Link Centre in the deciding leg but it is hard to see past Greg Wood’s rampant team heading to Coventry next weekend to defend their post-season title.

They actually came from behind to demolish their opponents, going 1-0 down when Stevie Whitfield pounced with 13.27 on the clock.

Alex Graham levelled just under four minutes later and that was how the tie remained until just after the halfway point when the hosts began to exert control.

ON THE SHEET: Sheffield Steeldogs' Ben Morgan made his mark in the play-off quarter-final first leg when he bagged a goal and an assist in the 7-1 win over Swindon Wildcats. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs MediaON THE SHEET: Sheffield Steeldogs' Ben Morgan made his mark in the play-off quarter-final first leg when he bagged a goal and an assist in the 7-1 win over Swindon Wildcats. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media
ON THE SHEET: Sheffield Steeldogs' Ben Morgan made his mark in the play-off quarter-final first leg when he bagged a goal and an assist in the 7-1 win over Swindon Wildcats. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

They went ahead through Jason Hewitt at 33.27 and then turned the screw with two further strikes before the end of the period, Graham doubling the lead on the power play at 37.42 before Matt Bissonnette beat Renny Marr with 30 seconds remaining.

Any hope Aaron Nell’s team had of coming out and wiping out the deficit were knocked down when Hewitt grabbed his second of the night at 43.44.

Defenceman and former Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan, who had already assisted on Hewitt’s first goal, got in on the act himself when he made it 6-1 with 52.12 on the clock. Vladislavs Vulkanovs completed the scoring with a power play marker at 55.58.

