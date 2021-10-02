Sheffield Steeldogs: Jason Hewitt enjoying ability to influence youngsters in leadership role

The 38-year-old former GB international was a prolific contributor for more than three seasons as player-coach at Hull Pirates and has continued in the same vein since he first made the switch to South Yorkshire ahead of last season’s behind-closed-doors Streaming Series.
With Hull owner Shane Smith opting not to enter the Pirates this season, Hewitt has remained with the Steeldogs and is thriving just being a player once again, even though he still has a leadership role to fulfil after coach Greg Wood made him an alternate captain.
“ I’m here just to play my role and that’s to contribute and I’m relishing it,” said Hewitt, who so far is his team’s leading points contributor in the Autumn Cup with two goals and four assists.
“I hope I can influence the younger players. They’re good kids, they like to listen, they like to learn and I am here for that.”
The Steeldogs will hope to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Autumn Cup when they travel to Telford Tigers tonight before hosting Basingstoke Bison at Ice Sheffield tomorrow.
Leeds Knights are level on points with Sheffield and will look to keep pace with them when they travel to Basingstoke tonight before hosting Raiders IHC tomorrow at Elland Road.