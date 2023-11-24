DELIGHTED as he was with a four-point weekend, player-coach Jason Hewitt insists it is time his Sheffield Steeldogs got off the rollercoaster that has so far been their 2023-24 NIHL National season.

Wins at Solway Sharks and Hull Seahawks saw Hewitt’s team snap a three-game losing streak and move up to seventh in the standings

Three times previously this season the Steeldogs have recorded backto-back wins. But, frustratingly – no doubt for players, coaches and fans alike – they have been unable to build on that any further.

And as he prepares for Saturday’s trip down to bottom club Bristol Pitbulls, ahead of Sunday’s visit from Solway (face-off 4.30pm), Hewitt says it is time for that pattern of results to change.

“We’ve not done anything really,” said Hewitt. “We’ve won two games which is great but we need to follow that up with more wins.

“Our season has been a bit of a roller coaster, we’ve not been blown out by anyone, it’s just been so up and down. It’s frustrating.

“But we know that if you put two weekends together, then you can really start building something in this league and that is what we need to do.”

After the performances against Solway and Hull, Hewitt said confidence should not be an issue going into this weekend, particularly when it comes to in front of goal.

LOOKING UP: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach Jason Hewitt. Picture courtesy of RDG Media/Steeldogs

“We should be confident, we had a good weekend, we scored 12 goals across both games which is something to be positive about,” he added.

“And the goals came from all the way through the line-up which is good to see - Thomas Palmer, James Spurr in Hull and Brady Doxey had two in Solway.

“It's great to see those guys get rewarded for working hard.”

The Steeldogs visit a Pitbulls team in dire form, with two heavy defeats - each by a seven-goal margin - against Telford Tigers last weekend seeing their losing streak extend to seven games.

But one of their two wins this season came against the Steeldogs the last time the two met in Bristol in early October.