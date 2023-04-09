All Sections
Sheffield Steeldogs march on to Coventry after sealing play-off quarter-final win over Swindon Wildcats

SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS ensured they will have a chance to defend their NIHL National play-off title when they sealed a comfortable quarter-final win over Swindon Wildcats.

Phil Harrison
By Phil Harrison
Published 9th Apr 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST
ON THE BOARD: Tom Palmer scored a late equaliser in Swindon for Sheffield Steeldogs, sealing an impressive 9-3 aggregate play-off quarter-final victory. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.ON THE BOARD: Tom Palmer scored a late equaliser in Swindon for Sheffield Steeldogs, sealing an impressive 9-3 aggregate play-off quarter-final victory. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.
ON THE BOARD: Tom Palmer scored a late equaliser in Swindon for Sheffield Steeldogs, sealing an impressive 9-3 aggregate play-off quarter-final victory. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

The hard work had been done on Friday night when Greg Wood’s team blitzed their opponents in a 7-1 victory at Ice Sheffield, with a 2-2 draw in Wiltshire 24 hours later securing a 9-7 aggregate triumph which will see them at next weekend’s Final Four Weekend in Coventry.

Swindon needed to get goals on the board early on if they were to stand any chance of overhauling the six-goal deficit but when they went in just 1-0 ahead at the end of the first through a 12th-minute strike from Colby Tower, a comeback looked dead in the water.

A second goal, shorthanded from Balint Pakozdi at 47.38 reduced the overall deficit to four but the Steeldogs were giving little away, their cause boosted even further when Jordan Buesa hit back with a shorth-anded strike at 53.09.

To add insult to injury, Tom Palmer levelled on the night with less than two minutes remaining.

