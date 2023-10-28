DEFENCEMAN Ben Morgan admits Sheffield Steeldogs are experiencing some tough times at the moment - a lack of goals the biggest contributor to their struggles.

The Steeldogs saw their losing streak extend to three games with Tuesday night’s 4-1 home defeat against leaders Leeds Knights.

It was a game that was effectively lost in the second period when the attack-minded Knights fired in three unanswered goals.

Either side of that 20 minutes, the Steeldogs were a good match for their derby rivals, enjoying their fair share of chances.

DOING IT TOUGH: Sheffield Steeldogs' Ben Morgan says a lack of goals is hampering the team's progress in NIHL National this season. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

But a failure to capitalise often enough from scoring positions is something the team needs to address fast, said the former player-coach.

“It’s tough at the minute,” said the 36-year-old. “We’re not scoring enough goals, that is the top and bottom of it.

“We’re creating chances, we’re hitting crossbars, hitting posts. In hockey you often talk about ‘puck luck’ - but you have to make your own puck luck. We just need to be better.”

A tough weekend lies ahead for the Steeldogs, starting with a road trip on Saturday to a Bees IHC team who have started the season strongly, currently sit third in the standings on the back of inflicting a first regulation defeat of the season on Hull Seahawks last Sunday.

Swindon then visit Ice Sheffield on Sunday (face-off 4.30pm).

“We need to snap this losing streak as soon as possible,” added Morgan. “I think, for the last four or five years, we’ve always been a better road team, our record shows that.

“But Bracknell have picked up quite a few players from Basingstoke and they’ve had a great start and that rink is always a tough place to play.”

Elsewhere, Hull Seahawks will look to get back to winning ways after last Sunday’s 4-3 defeat at Bees.

They slipped to fifth in the standings as a result but have two games in hand on all the teams above them, three on leaders Leeds.

Matty Davies’s team find themselves in a double-header this weekend against Solway Sharks, travelling to Dumfries on Saturday night before hosting Martin Grubb’s team on Sunday (face-off 5.30pm).