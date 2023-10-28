Sheffield Steeldogs need to find their scoring touch, says Ben Morgan
The Steeldogs saw their losing streak extend to three games with Tuesday night’s 4-1 home defeat against leaders Leeds Knights.
It was a game that was effectively lost in the second period when the attack-minded Knights fired in three unanswered goals.
Either side of that 20 minutes, the Steeldogs were a good match for their derby rivals, enjoying their fair share of chances.
But a failure to capitalise often enough from scoring positions is something the team needs to address fast, said the former player-coach.
“It’s tough at the minute,” said the 36-year-old. “We’re not scoring enough goals, that is the top and bottom of it.
“We’re creating chances, we’re hitting crossbars, hitting posts. In hockey you often talk about ‘puck luck’ - but you have to make your own puck luck. We just need to be better.”
A tough weekend lies ahead for the Steeldogs, starting with a road trip on Saturday to a Bees IHC team who have started the season strongly, currently sit third in the standings on the back of inflicting a first regulation defeat of the season on Hull Seahawks last Sunday.
Swindon then visit Ice Sheffield on Sunday (face-off 4.30pm).
“We need to snap this losing streak as soon as possible,” added Morgan. “I think, for the last four or five years, we’ve always been a better road team, our record shows that.
“But Bracknell have picked up quite a few players from Basingstoke and they’ve had a great start and that rink is always a tough place to play.”
Elsewhere, Hull Seahawks will look to get back to winning ways after last Sunday’s 4-3 defeat at Bees.
They slipped to fifth in the standings as a result but have two games in hand on all the teams above them, three on leaders Leeds.
Matty Davies’s team find themselves in a double-header this weekend against Solway Sharks, travelling to Dumfries on Saturday night before hosting Martin Grubb’s team on Sunday (face-off 5.30pm).
Leeds will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they entertain Telford Tigers tomorrow (face-off 5.15pm).