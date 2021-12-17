Sheffield Steeldogs rediscover winning formula to move second in NIHL National

MAINMAN: Jason Hewitt enjoyed a three-point night in Sheffield Steeldogs' 3-1 win over Peterborough, opening the scoring after just 29 seconds and adding an assist on goals from Jonathan Kirk and Lee Bonner. Picture: Peter Best Photography.

Goals from Jason Hewitt, Jonathan Kirk and Lee Bonner secured the points that moved the Steeldogs back up to second in the NIHL National standings ahead of Saturday night’s trip to Milton Keynes Lightning, who they then host on Sunday (face-off, 4pm).

Only 29 seconds were on the clock when Hewitt broke the deadlock for the hosts at Ice Sheffield, registering his 34th of the season after combing well with Matt Bissonnett.

It wasn’t long, however, before the Phantoms - captained by former Steeldogs’ forward Nathan Salem, were level, Glenn Billing benefitting from some help from former Steeldogs’ player Thomas Barry and Thomas Norton to fire past Dmitri Zimozdrai with just 3.39 on the clock.

An interference call on Peterborough’s Scott Robson, though, gave the Steeldogs the opportunity they needed to restore their lead, Kirk firing home over a minute into the resulting power play at 18.03.