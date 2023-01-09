IF awards were handed out on a weekly basis in NIHL National, an obvious choice for best team would be the current – and let’s-not-forget, long-term leaders – Leeds Knights.

The Knights have, quite rightly, been showered with all kinds of plaudits throughout the 2022-23 campaign, one which should, unless they are hit by a major injury crisis or a catastrophic loss of form, – or both – result in them lifting the regular season league championship.

Of course, there is still a long way to go before the post-season arrives, but Leeds have been the dominant force and emerged from the weekend three points clear of their closest rivals with three games in hand.

Two crushing wins over Bristol Pitbulls helped the Knights extend their advantage over the chasing pack but, for the past two days of action, it is Sheffield Steeldogs who should perhaps step forward and take a gracious bow.

HOT FORM: Alex Graham posted a 2+8 weekend for Sheffield Steeldogs as they closed the gap on Milton Keynes and Peterborough in NIHL National. Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

Not only did they pull off one of the biggest away wins ever likely to be produced at third-placed Peterborough Phantoms, but they were able to back it up with an overtime win over Bees IHC to wallow in an impressive four-point weekend.

It leaves them sitting fourth in the standings, still 11 points off Leeds at the top, but within touching distance of the two teams in between, Milton Keynes Lightning and Peterborough Phantoms.

Peterborough are seven points ahead of Sheffield, with the Lightning a point better off. They have both played two more games than Greg Wood’s team.

The fact Wood’s group are still considered an outside contender for the league title is all the more impressive when you consider they have maintained pressure on their rivals at the top without the player who posted 130 points for them last season, Jason Hewitt.

ON THE MARK: Zach Brooks fires in his first goal against Bristol Pitbulls during Leeds Knights' 9-0 victory on Sunday night at Elland Road Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

The 39-year-old former GB international has been restricted to just eight appearances all season due to an upper-body injury. But he is expected back for the Steeldogs’ two-legged NIHL Cup semi-final against Leeds in 10 days’ time, a perfectly-timed boost if ever there was one.

And while we’re handing out awards, this weekend saw two Steeldogs individuals once again prove their value to the team, Alex Graham and Matt Bissonnette.

Graham scored two goals and eight assists across the two nights, while his fellow forward had a 3+2 night in the 8-4 win at Peterborough, taking his points tally for the season to 44 in 31 games, 19 of them goals.

With Jordan Buesa also having a regular impact since his switch from Glasgow Clan, don’t be surprised if the Steeldogs enjoy one of the best run-ins of all the second-tier’s 11 teams between now and the beginning of April.

LOSING STREAK: Hull Seahawks player-coach Matty Davies will be looking for his team to end their six-game losing streak next weekend. Picture courtesy of Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

As for Leeds, they enjoyed one of the most comfortable weekends they are likely to experience all season, following up Saturday’s 8-1 win at Bristol with a 9-0 victory over the same opponents on home ice 24 hours later.

Leading scorer Grant Cooper, who stunned Knights’ fans last week when it was revealed he would be leaving before the end of the month to pursue his Elite League ambitions, is clearly not intending to skate quietly into the night, recording a hat-trick in Bristol before adding two more in Leeds.

At times, on home ice in particular, the Knights were unstoppable, continuing their habit of scoring in bunches – helpless netminder Will Kerlin was pulled before the halfway mark with his team already 4-0 down – a knack which sees them steamroller teams out of games.

Ethan Hehir combined well with younger brother Dylan to deflect the defenceman’s shot to get the ball rolling at 9.15, Zach Brooks continuing his rich vein of form with strikes either side of the first intermission.

Captain Kieran Brown quickly made it 4-0 at 23.52, signalling an end to Kerlin’s night, before Carter Hamill’s first, a tip-in off Brown at 34.00, increased the advantage. Four more came in the third, despite the best efforts of replacement netminder Tyler Perre, a second for Hamill sandwiched between two for Cooper, before veteran defenceman Sam Zajac got in on the act, swivelling in front of net to fire through the back-ups legs to bring the scoring to an end at 51.21.

While the Knights and the Steeldogs seemingly go from strength to strength, Hull Seahawks seem to have got stuck in another slump – hopefully a mini-one.

A 3-2 defeat on Saturday at second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning will have been frustrating enough for player-coach Matty Davies, who scored his team’s first goal. But to go down 4-0 at home the following night to Peterborough will have been a bitter pill to swallow.