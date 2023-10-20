JONATHAN PHILLIPS says Sheffield Steeldogs have to get back to basics as they look to rebound this weekend at home to Peterborough Phantoms.

After edging out Telford Tigers 3-2 at Ice Sheffield last Saturday, the Steeldogs came unstuck when they made the short trip up the M1 to take on Yorkshire rivals, Leeds Knights.

The Knights eased to a 5-0 win at Elland Road Ice Arena – thanks in large part to a hat-trick from former Steeldogs’ forward Kieran Brown – to put the hosts back at the top of the NIHL National standings, albeit level on points with Milton Keynes Lightning and Hull Seahawks.

Today’s visit from Peterborough Phantoms (face-off 7.30pm), gives Jason Hewitt’s team the chance to get back in the win column at the first time of asking as they attempt to put together some kind of sustained winning run, something which has eluded them so far this season.

BAD DAY AT THE OFFICE: Jonathan Phillips (Centre), pictured during last Sunday's 5-0 defeat at Elland Road Ice Arena against Leeds Knights. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights.

"We had a good, hard practice on Tuesday, kind of stripped things back and did a lot of one-on-ones, battle drills,” said Steeldogs’ winger Phillips. “When you play like we did in Leeds, that’s the kind of right mentality you have to take – get back to the basics of working hard. We need a performance, especially being at home. We need to win our home games, they are going to be crucial throughout the season.

"If we’re honest with ourselves, we didn’t play great at Leeds. I’m not taking anything away from them at all – I think they played a good game, shut us down well. But in games like that you’ve got to know when to take it back to the basics and we made hard work of that.

"There were a couple of turnovers which created 2-on-1s and you know that if you give people like Kieran Brown a 2-on-1, he is going to score. At any level, this really is a game of limiting mistakes and that’s probably where we came up short last Sunday.”

A win would take the Steeldogs above the Phantoms in the standings and, given it is their only game of the weekend, extra emphasis will be on Saturday’s performance. Phillips believes the players around him are good enough to beat any other team in the division.

NEW ERA: Jonathan Phillips, made the switch to Sheffield Steeldogs this season, after 'retiring' at the end of last season after 18 years with Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

"I don’t think we’ve been at full strength yet and in this league, if you’re missing a player from your top one or two lines it really shows because teams just don’t have the depth to fill those gaps left by impact players,” added Phillips.

“With Hewy (player-coach Jason Hewitt) being out and Spurrsy (forward, James Spurr) now being out for the last couple of weeks, too, it really affects things. There are some things that we need to tighten up on as a team but that will obviously come. When we’re on, I know we can be a very good, effective team.”