Later this week sees Matty Davies’ side contest both legs of their eagerly-anticipated NIHL National Cup semi-final against Leeds Knights.

Before that, this weekend sees them come up against perhaps their fiercest rival and the league’s form team who they are desperately trying to rein in.

You could argue, the next 48 hours are the perfect way for Hull to warm up for their showdown with the Knights.

DERBY DAY: Sheffield Steeldogs and Hull Seahawks will come to blows once again tonight at ice Sheffield, the hosts fighting to make the play-offs. Picture: Adam Everiutt/Seahawks Media.

Sheffield Steeldogs play host to the Seahawks on Saturday night having finally snapped an eight-game losing streak at Solway Sharks last Sunday and desperately trying to avoid missing out on the post-season for the first-ever time.

Swindon Wildcats visit Hull Ice Arena on Sunday looking to extend their seven-game winning streak, their only defeat in their last 11 games having been at the hands of second-placed Milton Keynes.

The Wildcats land in East Yorkshire sat third in the regular season standings and seven points clear of the Seahawks in fifth.

If Davies’ team are to stand a chance of overhauling their Wiltshire rivals at all this season, this weekend is the time to strike.

“It’s a must-win game, as we need to get two points back on them,” admitted Davies. “Last time we played them (lost 8-3 in Swindon) we didn’t play well at all. We owe ourselves a performance against them.

“But we’ve always been good at getting up for these big games - even last year, we had some good games against good teams.

“We seem to relish the challenge of playing the big teams. They are probably the form team in the league. But we need to win, we need the points and we need to prove to people that we are a top four team.”

On his team’s visit to take on a Steeldogs team buoyed by their return to winning ways, Davies - who should finally have new centre Owen Sobchak at his disposal, added: “No matter what they have been going through, it doesn’t matter - every time they play against us, they are always going to turn up.