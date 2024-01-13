STEVE WEEKS acknowledges the big challenge ahead of him in trying to steer Sheffield Steeldogs into the NIHL National play-offs – but he remains optimistic about his team’s chances.

It has been a baptism of fire for the new head coach since taking over behind the bench from former player-coach Jason Hewitt in between Christmas and New Year.

The 38-year-old was originally brought in as bench coach to replace Lewis Jones earlier this season. Since stepping up to the main role, he has won one of the six games he has overseen, the Steeldogs slipping to second-bottom in the standings on the back of a five-game losing streak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TURNAROUND: Sheffield Steeldogs' Jonathan Kirk, in action during the New Year's Eve home game against Leeds Knights. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, the Steeldogs’ management added former Sheffield Scimitars and Sheffield Steelers player and coach Neil Abel to assist Weeks on the bench until the end of the season.

Today brings a tough test at home to Peterborough Phantoms before Weeks and his players head to Telford on Sunday.

“There are lots of positive signs in our play,” said Weeks, who last season coached feeder team Sheffield Scimitars in NIHL North One. “And that is one of the frustrations among the players - that we are producing good spells in games, we’re just not quite doing that across 60 minutes every single game.

“It has been a challenge but it’s one I take on with a positive outlook. I think the future definitely looks bright for this team and it’s been a period of change and, given time, we’ll come out of it in a strong place.

BENCH PRESS: Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach, Steve Weeks. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is that consistency we are trying to achieve as well as trying to get some confidence back within the squad.”

Weeks said he hoped to have forwards Matt Bissonnette and James Spurr back in the team this weekend, although Charlie Thompson remains doubtful having picked up an injury during the 10- defeat at Milton Keynes Lightning last Saturday.

“We have struggled to find a bit of form at home,” added Weeks. “So we’re looking to rebuild that home form but for me, at the minute and for the boys, it’s game by game, team by team.

“We need to approach every game like a cup final if we want to claw our way back up the table and into the play-offs - that is the ultimate aim at the moment, to make those play-offs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steeldogs have been hampered by the protracted takeover last summer that saw Steelers’ owner Tony Smith buy the club.

And while long-term that may prove a shrewd decision all-round, it left former player-coach Hewitt less to put his team together, a team which has been shy of the third allowed import all season.

“We’ve faced challenges right from the beginning and it’s been a long process and we probably were behind other teams in terms of preparation,” added Weeks.

“So it’s been a lot of change for the team to deal with. But I know we’ve got a good core of players and we are capable of producing some results, it’s just about finding that consistency across our games and our performances.