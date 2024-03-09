This weekend could potentially see the Steeldogs’ fast-fading hopes of making the post-season finally ended.

It would require them to lose Sunday’s home clash with Telford Tigers and a number of results elsewhere to go against them over the next 48 hours, but it remains a possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likelihood is that the Steeldogs’ mathematical hopes of extending their desperate 2023-24 campaign will go on for at least one more week. Either way, they will see out their campaign short on a number of key bodies.

LONG-TERM: Sheffield Steeldogs' defenceman Ben Morgan is expected to be out injured for the rest of the season. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Veterans Ben Morgan and Jonathan Phillips are more or less done for the season, says Weeks, with Tom Palmer, Tate Shudra and Cam Brownley joining them on the sidelines, also most likely for the rest of the campaign.

Add into the mix the fact that former player-coach Jason Hewitt still has six more games of an eight-game ban to serve and it easy to see how the odds continue to be stacked against a team currently sat second-bottom, 11 points adrift of the eighth and final play-off spot and with just eight games remaining.

But a defiant Weeks says the team is determined to produce a positive end to the campaign, regardless of whenever the door is shut on their play-off hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t really fault the boys to be honest because they are putting in a really good shift with a lot of key guys missing,” said Weeks.

TIME RUNNING OUT: Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach, Steve Weeks Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

“We’re running on bare bones at the moment, but that makes it a good opportunity for those players we do have and some of the younger ones to stake a claim.

“It’s tough as it is and it’s going to be tough again this weekend because we’re still going to be short but, credit to the boys, I couldn’t fault anyone for their efforts at Telford last Sunday, I was proud of them.

“It’s been a tough season, but we’re just trying to finish in the best way we can. We’ll keep going until it’s mathematically done in terms of the play-offs, but even when that happens, we’ll still be going out there and putting in a good shift in every game.