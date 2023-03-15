EVERY time Vladislavs Vulkanovs has had to make the step up in his relatively short career, he has delivered. And quickly.

When head coach Greg Wood announced the Latvian-born forward as one of Sheffield Steeldogs’ import players for the 2022-23 NIHL National campaign, it was an announcement which slipped under many peoples’ radar, Vulkanovs moving up to the British game’s second tier after just one season with Widnes Wild.

Prior to that, he had spent time with Altrincham Aces in NIHL North Two and, before that, played university hockey with Manchester Metros.

But Wood clearly saw something in the 25-year-old and his decision to bring him over has paid dividends.

BONUS POINTS: Latvian forward Vladislavs Vulkanovs has impressed those both inside and outside the Sheffield Steeldogs' camp during the 2022-23 NIHL National season. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

His numbers from his year at Widnes were certainly impressive – 88 points, including 55 goals, from just 38 games. And while Wood didn’t expect Vulkanovs to match that output this season, he is more than pleased with what he has got from the right-hander.

“If I had a team of Vlads, we’d be absolutely flying,” said Wood. “He’s amazing. The more you see him, the more you respect what he brings to this team.

“He’s a great human being, he’s polite, he’s respectful, he works hard, he’s a good team-mate and you know for a fact you’re getting an 8 out of 10 from him in every single game. His consistency level is fantastic.”

For the record, Vulkanovs has posted 20 goals and 30 assists in 48 games, an impressive tally from his first season at the higher level, although Wood insists his game is about much more than numbers.

TOP DOG: Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach, Greg Wood Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

“When he first came over, it took him maybe a month to get into his stride,” said Wood. “But after that he’s just flown – I can’t give you enough superlatives on how important and how good he is for our team.

“It’s his overall play. He’s so strong on the puck, he’s like a magnet and the way I built this team to play, he fits right into that mould.

“It’s been particularly pleasing for him to step up like he has given the problems we’ve had elsewhere with player availability at times.

