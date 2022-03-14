Sheffield Steeldogs: Who, where and when the NIHL National top five have left to play in the regular season

In the league, Swindon, despite an inconsistent recent run of form, are currently sat in second spot on 51 points, with Leeds one point behind in third spot. Milton Keynes dropped to fourth as a result of losing twice against Ryan Aldridge’s team at the weekend, one point adrift of Leeds with the Steeldogs another point further back in fifth. All four teams have six games remaining, pointing towards a thrilling end to what is only the second-ever season of the NIHL National – Telford winning the inaugural regular season title in 2019-20 just before the global pandemic brought about an early end to the campaign in March 2020.