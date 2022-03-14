Sheffield Steeldogs: Who, where and when the NIHL National top five have left to play in the regular season

SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS emerged from the latest weekend of NIHL National action fifth in the overall standings - but still in with a fighting chance of finishing the regular season as runners-up.

By Phil Harrison
Monday, 14th March 2022, 8:15 pm
GOING FOR SILVERWARE: Greg Wood and Sheffield Steeldogs. are in the running for runners-up spot in NIHL National, as well as shooting it out with Telford Tigers in the NIHL National Cup Final. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

With leaders Telford Tigers likely to seal the regular season title next weekend - against either Swindon Wildcats or Leeds Knights - there remains a four-way battle for the runners-up spot.

The Steeldogs and Telford, of course, begin their two-game quest to lift the National Cup when they play the first leg of their final this Friday at Ice Sheffield (face-off 7.30pm).

In the league, Swindon, despite an inconsistent recent run of form, are currently sat in second spot on 51 points, with Leeds one point behind in third spot. Milton Keynes dropped to fourth as a result of losing twice against Ryan Aldridge’s team at the weekend, one point adrift of Leeds with the Steeldogs another point further back in fifth.  All four teams have six games remaining, pointing towards a thrilling end to what is only the second-ever season of the NIHL National – Telford winning the inaugural regular season title in 2019-20 just before the global pandemic brought about an early end to the campaign in March 2020.

Leeds Knights' Harry Gulliver goes down under pressure from Sheffield Steeldogs' Alex Graham (left) and Louie Newell Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Here we look at the respective fixture run-ins of the four teams battling for runners-up, as well as that of champions-elect, Telford.

Telford Tigers – 1st, Pts: 60 (Maximum points possible: 72)

Mar 19: Swindon Wildcats (a)

Mar 20: Leeds Knights (H)

AS IT STANDS: How the NIHL National standings look after last weekend.

Mar 26: Milton Keynes Lightning (a)

Mar 27: Sheffield Steeldogs (H)

April 2: Raiders (a)

April 3: Milton Keynes Lightning (H)

Swindon Wildcats - 2nd, Pts: 51 (Max: 63)

Mar 19: Telford Tigers (H)

Mar 20: Bees IHC (a)

Mar 25: Basingstoke Bison (a)

Mar 26: Raiders (H)

April 1: Sheffield Steeldogs (a)

April 2: Peterborough Phantoms (H)

Leeds Knights - 3rd, Pts: 50 (Max: 62)

Mar 19: Bees (H)

Mar 20: Telford Tigers (a)

Mar 26: Peterborough Phantoms (H)

Mar 27: Bees (a)

April 2: Basingstoke Bison (a)

April 3: Sheffield Steeldogs (H)

Milton Keynes Lightning – 4th, Pts: 49 (Max: 61)

Mar 19: Sheffield Steeldogs (H)

Mar 20: Raiders (a)

Mar 26: Telford Tigers (H)

Mar 27: Peterborough Phantoms (a)

April 2: Bees (H)

April 3: Telford Tigers (a)

Sheffield Steeldogs – 5th, Pts: 48 (Max: 60)

Mar 19: Milton Keynes Lightning (a)

Mar 20: Peterborough Phantoms (a)

Mar 26: Bees (H)

Mar 27: Telford Tigers (a)

April1: Swindon Wildcats (H)

April 3: Leeds Knights (a)

