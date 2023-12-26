ROBERT DOWD’S double strike saw the Sheffield Steelers captain lead his team to a comfortable 5-1 Boxing Day victory over Nottingham Panthers.

The win leaves the Elite League leaders four points clear of closest rivals Cardiff Devils, who enjoyed a handsome 8-0 win over Coventry Blaze.

The deadlock was broken at the Utilita Arena when Brien Diffley found Dowd at the back post for an easy tap-in at 3.34

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A little over eight minutes later, in an almost carbon copy move, Marc-Olivier Vallerand set up Dowd for his second of the night.

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC: Rob Dowd steers home the puck for one of his two goals for Sheffield Steelers against Nottingham Panthers on Boxing Day. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

The Panthers halved the deficit through a short-handed strike by Hugo Roy at 15.37, although the Steelers’ quickly restored their two-goal lead through Vallerand on the power play just 85 seconds later.

That was how it stayed, Panthers having a number of chances in the second, only to fall further behind with just 54 seconds remaining when Brett Neumann made it 4-1 on the power play.

In the third period, Cole Shudra continued his rich vein of scoring form to make it 5-1 at 49.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two teams meet again on Wednesday at the Motorpoint Arena (face-off 7pm).

LEADING MAN: Captain Rob Dowd celebrates scoring for Sheffield Steelers against Nottingham Panthers on Boxing Day. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

Afterwards, Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox said he was pleased to come away with the win, despite it not being his team’s most fluent of performances.

"We had two days off after our game against Cardiff,” said Fox. “And I felt like you could tell we were maybe a little bit tired and we weren’t 100 per cent tonight.