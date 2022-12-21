THERE won’t be too many times Sheffield Steelers will have nine different goalscorers in a game, not in this day and age. Wednesday night, however, was one of those times.

GAME TIME: Brandon Whistle fires home Sheffield Steelers' fifth goal in their 9-4 win over Elite League rivals Dundee Stars at the Utilita Arena on Wednesday night. Picture: Dean Woolley

As they swept Dundee Stars aside 9-4 at the Utilita Arena in their final game before Christmas, the Steelers were able to send a strong message to all of their Elite League title rivals that they are in for the long haul in the race for honours.

The win not only stretched the Steelers' regular season winning streak to five games, it also saw them close the gap on leaders Guildford Flames to five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The back-to-back double headers that come on Boxing Day and December 27 are likely to have a big impact on the title race.

After falling behind to an early power play strike by Benjamin Sokay, the Steelers took control, going 4-1 ahead inside 25 minutes through goals from Evan Mosey, Brett Neumann, Tomáš Pitule and Jonathan Phillips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee responded through Ryan Verrier at 30.14 only for Brandon Whistle to quickly restore the four-goal lead.