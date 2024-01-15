Sheffield Steelers Aaron Fox on why his players won't let complacency hamper Elite League title push
The 6-1 home win over Dundee Stars on Sunday came on the back of a 5-3 win at Manchester Storm 24 hours earlier and takes the Steelers to exactly the halfway point in their 2023-24 campaign.
Few would bet against the Steelers winning their first regular season championship since 2016 but head coach Fox is adamant there will be no complacency from his players between now and early April.
“I think we’ve shown here these past 6-8 weeks that that (complacency) isn’t a word we use in our group right now,” said Fox.
“We’ve got a focussed, detailed bunch in there that show up and hold each other accountable. Nothing is finished, nothing is done yet. We’ve put ourselves in a great spot but there’s a lot of hockey still left to play.”
Daniel Ciampini (pictured) led the way with two goals as the Steelers enjoyed a 5-0 lead after two periods, their other goals coming from Mitchell Balmas, Robert Dowd and Marc-Olivier Vallerand.
Spencer Naas hit a 44th minute reply for the visitors, Cole Shudra completing a comfortable night with a sixth goal for the hosts with just 37 seconds remaining.
“It was an outstanding weekend for us,” added Fox. “We were a little bit light and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Manchester pushed us hard on Saturday and we found a way
“Then, against Dundee, we started on time. I loved our first period, I think we gave up two shots in the first.
“I felt we defended really well in the first two periods and then our transition from defence to offence has been outstanding. The first 40 minutes we were dynamite.”