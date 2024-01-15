AARON FOX hailed an “outstanding” weekend for his Sheffield Steelers team as they extended their Elite League winning streak to 13 games and their lead at the top of the standings to 14 points.

The 6-1 home win over Dundee Stars on Sunday came on the back of a 5-3 win at Manchester Storm 24 hours earlier and takes the Steelers to exactly the halfway point in their 2023-24 campaign.

Few would bet against the Steelers winning their first regular season championship since 2016 but head coach Fox is adamant there will be no complacency from his players between now and early April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think we’ve shown here these past 6-8 weeks that that (complacency) isn’t a word we use in our group right now,” said Fox.

DOUBLE TOP: Daniel Ciampini celebrates one of his two goals in the 6-1 win at home to Dundee Stars Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

“We’ve got a focussed, detailed bunch in there that show up and hold each other accountable. Nothing is finished, nothing is done yet. We’ve put ourselves in a great spot but there’s a lot of hockey still left to play.”

Daniel Ciampini (pictured) led the way with two goals as the Steelers enjoyed a 5-0 lead after two periods, their other goals coming from Mitchell Balmas, Robert Dowd and Marc-Olivier Vallerand.

Spencer Naas hit a 44th minute reply for the visitors, Cole Shudra completing a comfortable night with a sixth goal for the hosts with just 37 seconds remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an outstanding weekend for us,” added Fox. “We were a little bit light and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Manchester pushed us hard on Saturday and we found a way

PUT EM UP: Marc-Olivier Vallerand has a few words with Dundee's Brendan Harms Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

“Then, against Dundee, we started on time. I loved our first period, I think we gave up two shots in the first.