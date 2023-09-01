AARON FOX has been impressed with his influx of Sheffield Steelers’ players over the past few days ahead of a week where he expects to step up the pace ahead pre-season challenge games against Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff Devils.

By the end of this weekend, the Steelers should have all but one of their imports in place, the last of which – believed to be a Canadian-born forward with AHL experience – could be announced in the next 24 hours.

The past few days has seen the Steelers’ players put through rigorous fitness tests, which Fox was happy to report on that his signings had clearly taken care of themselves over the summer.

They will need to for what promises to another gruelling Elite League slog of a season and one in which there is extra pressure on the Steelers to deliver silverware.

Their last trophy came with the 2019 Challenge Cup, while the last league title came back in 2016 when then head coach Paul Thompson led them to the regular season crown, the most coveted of the three trophies on offer.

"We’ve had a couple of skates and done some fitness tests with the guys that have got in so far and there are still a number of guys still to come in,” said Fox, whose players will get to test the new ice recently put down at the Utilita Arena for the first time today.

“It's very early days yet but the early signs are positive. They’ve all come in here in good shape, which is important when you’ve only got a two-week pre-season training camp.