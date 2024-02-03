But that’s exactly what happened, the 26-year-old defenceman returning to the fray two weeks ago for the trip to Kirkcaldy against former club, Fife Flyers.

The Steelers went into the game boasting a 13-game unbeaten run in the Elite League and, although dominating for large parts, headed home on the back of a frustrating 2-1 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was not how Jones had envisaged his return, having watched his team-mates beat all before them to establish a commanding lead at the top of the regular season standings.

WELCOME BACK: Sheffield Steelers' Sam Jones (centre) celebrates his goal in Wednesday's Challenge Cup semi-final, second leg win over Coventry Blaze. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

But while there will have been intense frustration at the outcome against his former team, what has happened since has convinced the GB international it was a mere blip.

Speaking ahead of Friday night’s visit to Glasgow Clan, Jones said: “When there’s something like that and you’re on a particularly good run and then your first game back, not only do you lose, but you lose on the road against your former team – I was pretty down about it for a bit, to be honest.

“The home crowd was definitely giving it to me after that game. But we quickly bounced back against them on the Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact we’ve won every game since losing at Fife, means there is a realisation that it was just an off night - it was going to happen eventually.”

Jones believes the rare setback has only served to galvanise the Steelers roster to try and ensure they don’t experience the bitter taste of defeat too many more times this season.

The 6-4 win at home to Fife the day after their defeat north of the border has merely proved to be the start of another unbeaten run, one stretched to five with their two-leg destruction of Coventry Blaze in the Challenge Cup semi-final with league wins over Nottingham Panthers and Dundee Stars sandwiched in between.

“That's one thing that is special about this group,” added Fox. “We have a situation where nobody is getting complacent and where we are going into every game as though we’re going to win.