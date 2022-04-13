Sheffield Steelers add defeat to Glasgow Clan to Elite League title disappointment

Steelers couldn’t even muster a goal as they sought to respond from the deflation of the weekend.

Aaron Fox’s Sheffield had gone into last weekend double-header with Belfast Giants knowing two victories would put them in the driving seat to win the Elite League title, but it was the Giants who triumped on both occasions to clinch the championship.

Last night in Glasgow, Steelers fell behind to a Guillaume Gauthier power-play goal on 11 minutes.

Mathieu Roy: Scored the decisive goal for Glasgow Clan against Sheffield Steelers. (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Although they showed plenty of fight, Steelers could not find a breakthrough and Mathieu Roy sealed the win for Clan with an empty-netter with 11 seconds remaining.

The Steelers will now finish off their regular season campaign, with another road trip, making what could be a somewhat painful journey across the North Sea to take on newly-crowned league champions, Belfast Giants, on Friday night.

Given it is the Giants’ first chance to celebrate the title success they secured in Sheffield on Sunday in front of their own fans, there is sure to be a party atmosphere awaiting the Steelers at the SSE Arena.