Sheffield Steelers advance to Challenge Cup semi-final with win at Fife Flyers

Sheffield Steelers sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup with a 4-2 win over Fife Flyers last night completing a 9-3 aggregate victory.

Wednesday, 19th January 2022
In control after last week’s 5-1 win on home ice, Steelers set about putting the tie to bed quickly with Cole Shudra opening the scoring after just five minutes.

After Fife levelled on the night, Brandon Whistle restored Sheffield’s advantage midway through the second period.

Vojtech Polak added a third before the intermission to kill off any lingering hopes of a Fife comeback.

Tommaso Traversa added a fourth before Fife grabbed a consolation.

Steelers, Challenge Cup winners as recently as 2020, now advance to a one-off semi-final.

