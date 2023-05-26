IT proved to be a case of first the good news, now the bad news for Sheffield Steelers in the space of 24 hours on Friday.

Davey Phillips’s departure earlier in the week for Elite League rivals Belfast Giants shocked the majority of Steelers’ fans, but they were soon cheered by Friday morning’s announcement that talented youngster Alex Graham would be moving in full-time with the team.

Fast forward a few hours, however, and there was more misery for the Steelers’ faithful when head coach Aaron Fox confirmed GB international Evan Mosey would not be returning for the 2023-24 campaign.

It’s thought the 34-year-old American utility player will be returning to Cardiff Devils, who have recently brought in GB head coach Pete Russell behind the bench.

FULL ON: Sheffield Steelers' Alex Graham joins the team on a full-time basis for the 2023-24 season. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

The Steelers’ head coach described Evan’s decision as “amicable”, adding: “We had open discussions and he leaves on good terms.”

On adding 20-year-old Graham to the roster on a full-time basis, Fox added: “Alex has worked extremely hard and is developing into a very good two-way player.

“The more he played for us last season, the more comfortable he looked and earned more and more responsibility as the season went on.

“His puck skills and shot are extremely high end and I expect him to make a big impact for us this season."

MOVING ON: Evan Mosey will not be back with Sheffield Steelers in 2023-24. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley

Graham first played for his hometown team back in 2019-20, spending the subsequent years gaining most of his ice time in the NIHL National with neighbouring Sheffield Steeldogs.

His signing on a full-time basis means he will be one of the Steelers’ five British players on their 2023-24 roster, following Thursday’s announcement that teams will be able to ice 15 imports next season.

"I’m thrilled to be with the team full-time, it’s something I’ve wanted and worked so hard for,” said Graham. “I feel I’ve shown Aaron that I am ready for him to put his trust in me and I won’t let him down. I know I can contribute.

“This is my club, as a fan, a junior and then breaking into the team, I want to play here and I want to win here.

DECISIONS: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley