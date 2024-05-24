HOMEWARD-BOUND: Nathan Ripley, in action for Sheffield Steeldogs back in 2021, during the behind-closed-doors Spring Cup. Picture courtesy of Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

SHEFFIELD STEELERS and Sheffield Steeldogs continue to deliver on their promise of building a ‘Steel City’ dynasty after sealing the return of homegrown forward Nathan Ripley.

The 22-year-old Rotherham-born winger is a product of the city’s junior academy system and played for the Steeldogs previously between 2019-22.

He has spent the past two seasons playing the majority of his hockey in the Elite League with Coventry Blaze, but with the Steeldogs now being under the same ownership as the Steelers, he will get his chance to continue his career in the top-flight after signing a new two-way deal between the two teams.

Ben Morgan, player-coach of the Steeldogs, said Ripley’s return was a sign of the organisation’s determination to retain homegrown talent.

BUILDING BLOCKS: Sheffield Steeldogs' Ben Morgan, pictured in action against Leeds Knights last season. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Nathan is an example of players who started their hockey journey here in Sheffield and then moved away, we are determined to put an end to that and keep the talent here,” said Morgan.

“To see Nathan’s development from junior to senior hockey, and then make the jump to the Elite League over the last two seasons is something we take great pride in, knowing we have contributed to what is still an early stage in his career.

“We’re expecting big things from Rips this season. He’s a player who has excellent speed, is not afraid to get to the rough areas and mix things up but also someone who has a real eye for goal.”

Ripley, who scored 10 goals and nine assists in 124 appearances for the Blaze, said a two-way deal between two teams who mean so much to him personally, was an opportunity too good to turn down.

“I was excited when Foxy (Steelers’ head coach, Aaron Fox) approached me about a two-way deal,” said Ripley. “The Dogs gave me my first break and I've been a Steelers’ fan ever since I was a youngster, so training with them will be a dream come true.

“Once a dog always a dog. It was a no-brainer really and an opportunity I couldn't turn down. I can't wait for the upcoming season and it's an honour to represent both teams.”

Steelers head coach Aaron Fox said having Ripley on a two-way option was a win for all concerned.