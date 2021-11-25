GOING NOWHERE: Andreas Valdix wiull remain with Sheffield Steelers for the foreseeable future. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The 36-year-old GB international had to be carried from the ice during last week’s opening Continental Cup tie against hosts Aalborg in Denmark and didn’t return for the remaining two games.

He has been placed on the EIHL’s injured reserve list following the initial results of an MRI scan carried out in Denmark.

Elsewhere, Andreas Valdix has seen his second spell at the club extended after initially just returning to help out in Denmark. He is sticking around at Sheffield Arena to cover for the continued absence of forward Marc-Olivier Vallerand, who has also been placed on injured reserve.

MISSING IN ACTION: Sheffield Steelers' forward Marc-Olivier Vallerand faces at least another weekend on the sidelines. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

“The results of the scan for Conns were not very good news and it will keep him out long term,” said Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox,

“He will get the best medical treatment available and I know he will work on coming back stronger than ever. Conns is such a big piece of our group he will be tough to replace.”

Fox said he had been impressed with Valdix’s contribution in Denmark and was happy to keep him on board.

”Marco still won’t be available this weekend so we have put him on the IR and he will be available to come off and play next weekend if fit,” added Fox.

LONG-TERM: Centre Brendan Connolly faces a lenghty spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee in Denmark. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

“We have extended Andreas Valdix for his cover on the weekend.

“He came in and played solid last weekend and I think another week here gives us more time to evaluate our current situation and make some key decisions next week.”

The Steelers began their Continental Cup campaign well by winning their opening two games, but a 4-0 defeat to HK Gomel from Belarus on the final day saw them miss out on securing a place in January’s final.