ON the face of it, Sheffield Steelers couldn’t have a tougher run-in as they play their part in a four-way battle for the Elite League title. But they need it to be exactly like that.

With nine games remaining, six of those encounters are against the three other teams – two apiece – involved in the race to lift the regular season trophy.

This weekend offers an opportunity for the fourth-placed Steelers to make inroads on two of those rivals, first hosting current leaders Belfast Giants before hitting the road to take on second-placed Guildford Flames tomorrow.

After a weekend which saw them take just one point from a double-header against Coventry Blaze - and lead some to write their title chances off completely - March has been altogether kinder for Aaron Fox’s team.

After getting back to winning ways with a four-point weekend courtesy of wins over Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm, other results have also gone their way.

A Sunday night defeat at home to pesky Coventry for Belfast, together with an overtime defeat for Guildford at home to Nottingham were just what the doctor ordered.

It got even better in midweek, when the Flames went down 3-2 to, yes, you’ve guessed it, Coventry, before the third-placed Cardiff Devils lost out 2-1 on home ice to Manchester.

Now all the Steelers need to do is capitalise on their good fortune elsewhere over the course of the next four weekends.

NO REST: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox is happy to have his team's Elite League title hopes back under their control again. Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

“You look at the position we’re in, this is probably the way we need it to be,” said Steelers’ head coach Fox. “We have an opportunity to play the teams we’re tight with and right in front of us.

“If we were playing other teams or if they were playing other teams, then we don’t really control our own destiny. This way we do.”

With morale lifted after snapping a three-game losing streak and control of their own destiny back in their control, Fox acknowledges there is still little room for error between now and April 2 when their regular season concludes in Cardiff.

“We’ve made our own bed here and now we’ve got a backs-against-the-wall mentality, a Game-Seven, win the next one type of situation,” added Fox.

“We know it’s not going to be easy but we know there is a path open to us and, ultimately, it’s in our hands.