The popular 24-year-old forward had only just returned from a short spell out after picking up an injury in the 5-1 win at Cardiff Devils at the start of the year.

He was back in the line-up after four games on the sidelined for Saturday’s road trip to Fife Flyers, a night when the Steelers’ saw their 13-game winning streak ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Neumann started the following night’s rematch against Fife at the Utilita Arena but disappeared from the action before the end of the first period after getting into an altercation with Kyle Osterberg behind the visitors’ net.

DOWN AND OUT: Brett Neumann (partially hidden) gets into a tangle with Fife Flyers' Kyle Osterberg on Sunday night, resulting in him leaving the game early and being ruled out 'long-term' injured. Picture: Dean Woolley

Just over two days’ later, Fox revealed some unwelcome news on the Canadian’s condition and his chances of returning to action, with the likelihood being that he will look into the market to bring in cover, potentially for the remainder of the season.

Confirming Neumann was out with an upper-body injury, Fox said: “We lost Neums on Sunday in the first to an injury and it looks like it’s going to be pretty long-term, too, so it’s not great.

"He’s out long-term, I don’t know if it’s for the season, but we’ll place him on Injured Reserve and take it from there.”

While the loss of Neumann for however long it transpires to be is a bitter blow – he has posted 34 points in as many league and cup games this season – there was more positive news regarding defenceman Sam Jones, who also returned at the weekend following six weeks out with a lower-body injury.

GOOD SHOWING: Sheffield Steelers' defenceman Sam Jones impressed upon his return to action agaisnt Fife at the weekend after more than a month on the sidelines. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

"It was nice to have Jonesy back all weekend, he played well, competed hard,” said Fox. “You wouldn’t even have known how long he was gone, given how physical he was.