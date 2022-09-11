Sheffield Steelers' David Phillips battles with Guildford's Sam Marklund during Sunday night's road win at The Spectrum Picture: John Uwins

A second period brace from Scott Allen led the way for Aaron Fox’s team at The Spectrum in Surrey, the 32-year-old scoring twice within five minutes of each other to put the visitors in control.

It restored the Steelers’ superiority after Peter Crinella’s 23rd-minute powerplay strike had cancelled out Brandon McNally’s opener at 11.33.

Any hopes Guildford had of trying to close the gap again were hampered when Martin Latal made it 4-1 with a shorthanded strike just over six minutes into the third.

It was a much-needed boost after the frustrations of the previous evening when a fifth-mimnute effort from Sam Duggan put the Devils ahead before the Steelers had chance to settle in front of a big home crowd at the Utilita Arena.

British forward Duggan was involved again when helping set up Joshua Brittain to make it 2-0 at 22.37, although the Steelers swiftly gave themselves hope when Adam Raška halved the deficit just under four minutes later when tapping home at the back post.

But Duggan capped a night to remember when he fired home past Matt Greenfield with a rasping shot at 32.16.

Having already secured the pre-season Yorkshire Cup with a 5-3 home win over Sheffield Steeldogs at home on Friday, Leeds Knights enjoyed their trip to Hull Seahawks in an 8-1 win.

ON THE BOARD: Adam Raska opens his account for Sheffield Steelers in the 3-1 home defeat to Cardiff Devils on Saturday night. Picture: Dean Woolley/EIHL.

Imports Grant Cooper (3) and Zach Brooks (2) led the way with Matt Haywood, Kieran Brown and Adam Barnes also getting on the scoresheet.